Paige Spiranac 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley,, Halima Aden, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Former professional golfer Spiranac made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018, traveling to the beaches of Aruba. Today, she uses her platform to share her knowledge of and passion for golf, sports, fitness and entrepreneurship, and is the most-followed golf influencer on social media. She’s also a strong advocate for female empowerment and is working to change the stereotype about how women athletes should dress.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photo shoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Spiranac wore a magnificent Maria Lucia Hohan gown, Dolce & Gabbana heels and Melinda Maria jewels.
Hair: Kiyah Wright for Muze Agency using Muze Hair
Makeup: Alona Zubenko
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai