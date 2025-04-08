Hailey Van Lith’s Beachy Waves Can Be Done at Home With These Simple Steps
For Hailey Van Lith’s SI Swimsuit April digital cover shoot, it was only fitting that the superstar college basketball player had the best to style her hair. Paul Norton, who is the mane man for Demi Lovato, Selma Blair, Robin Wright and Nikki and Brie Bella to name a few, headed to the Texas set to get a hold of Van Lith’s blonde locks.
“Hailey was like a breath of fresh air. On a personal level I instantly connected with her as a woman of faith and her outspokenness about it,” Norton says. “I thought it was so genuine and beautiful. On a more superficial level as a hairstylist, she had incredible hair, and she was a bombshell to look at and a natural in front of the camera which made all our lives a lot easier. Given our time constraint that day it made for a magical shoot!”
Norton understood the assignment and leaned into the Fort Worth location and the signature glam of SI Swimsuit. “Keeping in line with Sports Illustrated’s timeless, aspirational, sexy beach textures as seen in the past, it seemed most appropriate upon inducting Hailey to the SI family,” he says. “Giving her her own version of beachy, sexy texture that really works for an active girl like her.”
To beat the heat and keep the styles from deflating (because we all know the bigger the hair, the closer to God in Texas!), Norton used Batiste products. “My favorite thing about Batiste is not only it’s sweat and oil absorption, but it leaves the hair feeling fresh and never sticky or chalky, it simply keeps the hair fresh while helping amplify fun and modern texture,” the hairstylist explains.
For anyone wanting to recreate these perfect waves at home, it can be done even without a celebrity hairstylist. “As far as its difficulty goes, I’m a male hairstylist and anything I can do, a woman can do better,” Norton admits. “With the right tools and products, it should be a breeze!”
Despite the novice level of difficulty, it is a bit time consuming. “I’d say if you really want a home run with your look, allow yourself at least half an hour to give the right wave pattern and product distribution,” he says. “A 10-minute freshen up can be totally cool once you get the overall idea. Instead of curling every single piece of hair, maybe you curl every other piece of hair and then really rely on Batiste as a finishing product. Use your fingertips to manipulate the product into the ends and roots of the hair as your main focus.”
Keep reading for the step-by-step instructions on how to achieve HVL’s waves.
Step 1: Prepare the hair
“On clean damp hair I applied a beach texture spray from roots to ends and then tousled her hair until fully dry, over directing as much as possible for ample volume.”
Step 2: Section and curl
“Once dry, I took small sections from the bottom working my way to the top and with a 1 inch and 1 1/2 inch iron. I alternated and wrapped each section around the iron leaving out an inch or 2 of the ends for a modern feel until the entire head was waved.”
Step 3: Seal in the curl
“Once waved, I used Batiste Original from roots to ends to add more volume and more lift to the texture.”
Step 4: Freshen as needed
“Throughout the shoot I refreshed the look with Batiste Sweat Activated which helped keep it fresh and lively in all the chaos!”