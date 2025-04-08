Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith has been impressing the masses since she was young, even being mentored by the legendary Kobe Bryant. Van Lith, or HVL as she also goes by, was a 2020 McDonald’s All-American and Washington Miss Basketball coming out of her hometown of Cashmere. The Washington native spent her first three years playing for the University of Louisville. She then transferred for her senior year to Louisiana State University, where she competed alongside Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson.
Initially thinking she would join the WNBA draft at the end of that season, HVL ultimately opted to join Texas Christian University for her fifth and final eligible year. She also set TCU’s single-season record for points scored (663 to be exact) and single-season assist record. With her leadership, she helped lead the TCU Horned Frogs to their first appearance in the NCAA March Madness tournament since 2010.
Van Lith is now the first player in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, to have appeared in the Elite Eight round five times, capping off a 2025 season in which she was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. Van Lith is also an Olympic medalist after winning bronze for 3x3 basketball during the 2024 competition in Paris.
Van Lith makes her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as the April SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star presented by Batiste.