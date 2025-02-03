Kamie Crawford Flaunts Voluminous, Sexy Hair in Latest Selfies
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford, who made her debut with the brand in St. Croix with photographer Derek Kettela in 2022, proves she’s a fashion and beauty guru to watch time and time again with her flawless Instagram flicks. This includes her most recent social media post featuring her voluminous hair and undeniably stunning face card.
Crawford recently shared with her fans what having an incredible hair day looks like. With her highlighted layers falling so effortlessly down her shoulders and the tones of light brown and honey blonde being the perfect combination, it’s safe to say that her followers are taking notes for their next trip to the salon. And hair inspiration isn’t the only thing fans are keeping notice of; it’s also Crawford’s glam makeup look that is deserving of praise.
Her makeup look includes softly-lined eyebrows, bold eyelashes, rosy pink cheeks and, most importantly, an eye-catching lip over-lined with a darker tint. The best part of the makeup, however, is how well it goes with the vibe of the photos—not too loud but not too soft either. All in all, Crawford checked off all the boxes for this look, easily making it a fan favorite.
See Crawford’s post here.
“My octobuddy is my best friend & my biggest opp 🐙,” Crawford captioned the IG carousel shared with her 871,000 followers, referencing her phone case.
When she’s not taking stunning pictures such as these or shaking her fist at her Octobuddy’s failure to properly grip the mirror, this Ohio native is absolutely crushing it with her popular podcast, Relationsh––t with Kamie Crawford.
So far, Crawford has had an array of amazing guests on the show, ranging from The Traitors star Ciara Miller to medical professionals like Dr. Catha Fischer. She recently featured celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly on an episode, who posed advice for when life feels like an endless battle and the universe refuses to stop throwing curveballs. Kelly also shared some interesting tidbits about astrology for viewers to learn and apply to their everyday lives.
Fans always anticipate Crawford’s hand-picked guests and she never fails to deliver.
Crawford’s relationship advice doesn’t only exist on her podcast as she’s lent her talents in hosting multiple reality shows, including MTV’s Catfish: The Show, Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach. Along with longtime host Nev Schulman, her work on Catfish saw her embark on missions to unite couples as well as bring closure for those who were scorned by lovers who weren’t who they said they were. Crawford served as cohost from 2019 to 2024 after making her debut in 2018 as a guest host.
In addition to Crawford's words of advice on TV and on her podcast, fans always have their eyes glued on the flawless looks she has cooking.