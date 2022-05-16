Kamie Crawford made her debut for SI Swimsuit as a 2022 Rookie. Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix along with Camille Kostek, and Katrina Scott.

Crawford is a former Miss Teen USA, content creator, co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, podcast host and model. In 2021, Crawford was very involved with Stacey Abrams’s Civics for the Culture initiative, helping to get BIPOC voters out to the polls, and now she acts as a voter engagement ambassador for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.

St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hotspot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination, feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca, and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Riad Azar

Make-up: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Derek Kettela

