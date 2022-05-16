Kamie Crawford 2022: St. Croix
Kamie Crawford made her debut for SI Swimsuit as a 2022 Rookie. Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix along with Camille Kostek, and Katrina Scott.
Crawford is a former Miss Teen USA, content creator, co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, podcast host and model. In 2021, Crawford was very involved with Stacey Abrams’s Civics for the Culture initiative, helping to get BIPOC voters out to the polls, and now she acts as a voter engagement ambassador for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC.
St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hotspot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination, feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.
For more information on St. Croix click here | To plan your next trip to St. Croix click here
The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca, and L Space, who excel in style and quality.
Hair: Riad Azar
Make-up: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Derek Kettela
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Thaikila.
Shop swimsuits by Thaikila: Shop this look with the Sanctissima top ($159) and matching bottoms ($159). It boasts a hand-painted crochet top with a subtle lace and frill detail. If you wonder about getting it wet, worry not—the company claims it’s designed to contract and hug the body when wet.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier.
Shop swimsuits by Vitamin A: Shop this look with the Gia Triangle top ($105) and the California High Leg bottoms in affogato shimmer (on sale for $50.29).
Shop earrings by Eklexic: Check out the Isla hoops ($100), a 3/16-inch flat brass hoop with a 14K finish in gold or in silver.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Top by Cotton Citizen. Earrings by Eklexic
Shop swimsuits by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID: Shop the swimsuits as seen in SI Swimsuit.
Shop tops by Cotton Citizen: A classic, well-crafted white tee ($65) is versatile enough for beachwear or blazers.
Shop earrings by Eklexic: If you’re aren’t quite feeling a chunky hoop, check out these Avery Hoops ($88), a thinner, slightly larger hoop made with a 14K yellow gold finish.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by NORMAILLOT. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier.
Shop swimsuits by NORMAILLOT: Starting at $137, you can find a colorful assortment of bikinis and one-piece bathing suits by Normaillot.
Shop earrings by Eklexic: If you want a slightly different style, these small stick earrings ($60) are fun, fashionable and small.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Riot Swim.
Shop swimsuits by Riot Swim: Shop this look in coral ($120), a pool-ready one-piece made from silky fabric with extra stretch. It’s finished off with a scoop neckline and a cutout side detail.
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelet by Cartier.
Shop swimsuits by Riot Swim: Shop this look with the Cropped top in blue ($89) and matching Blue Hudson high-cut bikini bottoms ($89).
Shop earrings by Eklexic: If you’re in the mood for a set of larger gold hoops to really shine in the sunlight, check out these 1-inch Ultimate Hoops ($100).
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. Bracelet by Cartier.
Shop swimsuits by Natalia Fedner: This chain bikini set ($3,514) is made from patented chain textile and adorned with Swarovski crystals. It’s available in gunmetal, rose gold, warm gold and pale gold.
