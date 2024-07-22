Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Fiery Red Bob in Backless Colorful Matching Set
Megan Thee Stallion is turning up the heat in Japan, which is already experiencing a heat wave much like the East Coast. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is having a blast exploring Tokyo and hitting up the shopping district.
In a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old donned a super cute and trendy backless halter top and matching low-rise bootcut jeans, showing off her hourglass curves and fit figure. She paired the muted blue-and-purple abstract print denim two-piece with a brand new fiery cherry red bob featuring blunt ends and bangs. The Texas native completed the look with black pointed-toe boots and a spiky heart-shaped purse, as well as chunky clear acrylic bangles and the coolest colorful square-shaped long nails.
The 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model opted for a fun, full-glam moment, including a flawless glass skin base, dramatic lashes, rosy blush, glowy highlighter and glossy brown lips.
“Took myself shopping as soon as soon as I got to Japan,🇯🇵 ” she captioned the carousel that shared with her 32.2 million followers, and asked “should I do a video showing y’all every thing I found 😭.”
The three-time Grammy Award winning artist, who is a strong mental health advocate, loves giving back to her community. She recently launched the Emergency Power Program through her Pete and Thomas Foundation (named after her parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete), in partnership with non-profit Bread of Life Inc. The initiative works to supply generators to senior citizens suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl across the Houston area, and provide aid for future natural disasters.
“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” she shared in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”