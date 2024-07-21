Molly Sims Relies on These 2 Hair Products to Achieve the Perfect Slicked-Back Bun
When it comes to the slicked-back bun, model Molly Sims is somewhat of an expert. As an entrepreneur, SI Swimsuit legend and mom of three, she’s busy, and the simple, sleek slicked-back look is the perfect complement to a packed schedule.
And thankfully for us, Sims is more than willing to walk through her process. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share how she achieves “a perfect slicked-back bun look.”
Her process looks something like this:
1. Part your hair down the middle
2. Brush out any bumps
3. Use a color brush to apply Kenra Professional Texturizing Taffy 13
4. Use hair brush to pull hair back to desired position and tie tightly
5. Apply more Texturizing Taffy 13 to ponytail
6. Twist ponytail into a bun and secure with bobby pins
7. Finish with Kenra Professional Dry Texture Spray 6
For Sims, the two Kenra Professional products are non-negotiables. In order to achieve the perfect slicked-back bun, consider investing in the following two items.
Kenra Professional Platinum Texturizing Taffy 13, $25 (ulta.com)
Key to Sims’s routine, this cream creates texture while leaving your hair soft and moveable. Snag Kenra’s Texturing Taffy for a shiny finish to your slicked-back bun.
Kenra Professional Platinum Dry Texture Spray 6, $25 (ulta.com)
Round out your slicked-back bun look with this dry texture spray, which promises a flexible hold and a matte finish.
For the model’s full tutorial, watch her Instagram video below.