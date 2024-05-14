Molly Sims 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Molly Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley,, Halima Aden, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Paige Spiranac, Kate Upton, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Sims is a longtime model and member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family. The Kentucky native is also an entrepreneur, actress, producer and philanthropist. She’s the founder of YSE Beauty and the host of fashion and lifestyle podcast Lipstick on the Rim. The author uses her platform to discuss everything from navigating body dysmorphia and how to deal with grief to wellness tops and beauty recommendations.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photoshoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Sims wore a magnificent Marc Bouwer gown, Jimmy Choo heels and Charlie Lapson jewels.
Hair: DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero using Living Proof
Makeup: Sir John at WME
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai