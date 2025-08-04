Streamline Your Summer Makeup Bag With These Multipurpose Lip and Cheek Tints
Here at SI Swimsuit, we love a “less is more” approach to makeup during the summertime. When temperatures are soaring and you’re likely to take a dip to cool off, no one wants a face caked full of makeup. This time of year, it’s all about hydrating skincare and pared down products.
One of our favorite ways of looking put together with little to no effort is with a multipurpose product that you can swipe onto multiple areas of the face. The ultimate summer beauty hack? A lip and cheek stain that’s mess-free, can be applied with your fingertips and one you can throw into your beach bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Below, shop a few of our current favorites.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Maracuja Multi-Stick Cream Blush Stick and Lip Tint, $21 (tartecosmetics.com)
Perfect for use on the go, this hydrating lip and cheek tint is packed with moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and shea butter. It’s available in 10 different shades (we love “Firecracker” for a sun-kissed look), so you’re likely to find something to suit you.
Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain, $26 (sephora.com)
If you’re looking for long-lasting color with a subtle finish, look no further than this Milk Makeup lip and cheek combo. Seawater is the secret to the product’s cooling effect, and the new shade “Phreeze” is a pH-adapting hue that changes color to match your complexion.
Socal Superbloom Lip and Cheek Dewy Gloss + Blush Tint, $28 (sephora.com)
Clean beauty brand Caliray’s cheek and lip tint delivers dewy, silky hydration, thanks to its formula packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and squalane. The peach and pink shades in particular are reminiscent of a summer sunset.
ChaChatint, $28 (benefitcosmetics.com)
Benefit’s lip and cheek tint products offer buildable color that lasts, and this mango one is a great color for the current season. As the temperatures begin to dip, however, you’ll find us reaching for the dark cherry hue in the fall.
Jelly Blush Stick Lip & Cheek Stain, $8 (ulta.com)
On a budget? Get the look with this lip and cheek stain stick for less than $10.
Sheer For It Blush Lip + Cheek Tint, $6 (ulta.com)
Another affordable pick, this lip and cheek stain offers a sheer, blendable wash of color that is sure to perk up your complexion.