Swimsuit

Emily DiDonato’s Ultimate Summer Blush Hack Uses This Viral Lip Stain

The six-time SI Swimsuit model shared the best multipurpose product on Instagram.

Cara O’Bleness

Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

If there’s anyone we trust for a great beauty hack, it’s Emily DiDonato. The six-time SI Swimsuit model has plenty of industry experience and as a busy mom of two, loves a good multipurpose product.

On July 3, DiDonato clued her Instagram followers into the latter with a brilliant hack that involves one single product: Wonderskin’s Peel and Reveal Lip Stain, which she applies to both her lips and cheeks for a summery flush that lasts all day long. In fact, in a follow-up IG story, the 33-year-old noted that the lip and cheek stain lasted a full eight hours.

“You learn something new everyday 💄,” DiDonato quipped in her caption.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit in “Romance,” $29 (wonderskin.com)

Wonderskin
Wonderskin

Some of DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers on the platform chimed in to note that they’ve experimented with products in a similar manner.

“That’s a great trick for makeup in general. I throw on a really bright red or pink lipstick then wipe it off and voila, the perfect stained lips,” one person shared.

“Yes!! Wonderskin is the only thing I wear on my lips other than lip oil because I cannot stand lipstick or colored gloss,” another user chimed. “[It] stays put for so long!!”

“This is your colorrrr,” someone else gushed of the cool rose hue.

“ooooooo i have this and am gonna try it on my cheeks!” an additional fan stated of the hack.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/Beauty