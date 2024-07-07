Emily DiDonato’s Ultimate Summer Blush Hack Uses This Viral Lip Stain
If there’s anyone we trust for a great beauty hack, it’s Emily DiDonato. The six-time SI Swimsuit model has plenty of industry experience and as a busy mom of two, loves a good multipurpose product.
On July 3, DiDonato clued her Instagram followers into the latter with a brilliant hack that involves one single product: Wonderskin’s Peel and Reveal Lip Stain, which she applies to both her lips and cheeks for a summery flush that lasts all day long. In fact, in a follow-up IG story, the 33-year-old noted that the lip and cheek stain lasted a full eight hours.
“You learn something new everyday 💄,” DiDonato quipped in her caption.
Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit in “Romance,” $29 (wonderskin.com)
Some of DiDonato’s 2.8 million followers on the platform chimed in to note that they’ve experimented with products in a similar manner.
“That’s a great trick for makeup in general. I throw on a really bright red or pink lipstick then wipe it off and voila, the perfect stained lips,” one person shared.
“Yes!! Wonderskin is the only thing I wear on my lips other than lip oil because I cannot stand lipstick or colored gloss,” another user chimed. “[It] stays put for so long!!”
“This is your colorrrr,” someone else gushed of the cool rose hue.
“ooooooo i have this and am gonna try it on my cheeks!” an additional fan stated of the hack.