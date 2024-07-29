Shop These 3 Signature Lip Looks in Honor of National Lipstick Day
Mondays can be a drag, but there’s nothing a little retail therapy can’t fix. And today, we’re honoring National Lipstick Day with a bit of online shopping.
While tinted lip glosses, lip balms, lip stains and even lip serums are all the rage these days, there’s nothing more classic, confidence-boosting and fun than a good old bold, matte lip.
Sephora is celebrating with 50% off select lip products, and we’re honoring the special day with a breakdown of some of our all-time favorite lippies. Here’s how to get three signature looks—from Jennifer Aniston‘s 1990s-inspired brown lip to Taylor Swift’s go-to red to the perfect day-to-night mauve.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Jennifer Aniston-inspired 1990s brown lip
M·A·C Locked Kiss 24hr Lipstick in “Posh,” $23.80 (maccosmetics.com)
Snag this super smooth, easy-glide, perfect neutral brown lip, which is the ideal hybrid between a matte lipstick and a luminous balm, while it’s 30% off.
MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in “1990,” $26 (sephora.com)
This aptly titled “1990” shade features a classy, satin-finish and feels super lightweight and comfortable on the lips.
The perfect pinky-mauve
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in “Pillow Talk,” $35 (sephora.com)
We know you have already heard about this one, and it‘s a best-seller for a reason. And, we also love the medium version, if you want something just a touch darker.
Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid in “Villa,” $22 (sephora.com)
This super soft, high-shine finish lipstick is the most comfortable formula in the most perfect neutral pinky-brown shade.
A bold holiday-ready red
Nars Explicit Lipstick in “Unauthorized,” $40 (nars.com)
This gorgeous, refillable bright red lip comes approved by Grammy Award-winning singer and SI Swimsuit cover girl Ciara.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in “Hollywood Vixen,” $35 (sephora.com)
Charlotte Tilbury doesn’t mess around when it comes to lipsticks. We were so happy when they expanded their collection to include a bunch of red and berry shades last holiday season.