Skip to main content
Inside Ciara's 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot
Inside Ciara's 2022 SI Swimsuit Cover Shoot

Ciara

SW052422_CVRCIA

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Ciara here.

Ciara is one of the four 2022 SI Swimsuit cover models. The American singer first hit the music scene in 2004 and was an instant success. Her debut album, Goodies, had four hit singles—“Goodies,” “1, 2 Step” (featuring Missy Elliott), “Oh” (with Ludacris) and “And I”—and secured Ciara two nominations at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. The mom of three has since released six more albums, totaling sales of more than 45 million records. Just two years after becoming a bona fide music star, the talented R&B singer made her film debut in All You've Got. She went on to appear in two more films and had a recurring role on the TV series The Game. Ciara also has plenty of modeling credits to her name, including becoming the face of Jay-Z's Rocawear clothing line, Adidas Originals and Revlon. More recently, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, opened the fashion house The House of LR&C and signed a deal with Amazon Studios. Plus, the couple wrote a children's picture book, Why Not You? Now, the multihyphenated star is adding SI Swimsuit model to her extensive resume, making her debut and landing the cover of the ’22 issue.

Follow on Instagram 

GALLERIES

02_Ciara_0497_WM_HERO
Play

Ciara 2022 SI Swimsuit Photos

VIDEOS

Ciara on Female Empowerment
Play

Rapid Fire Questions with 2022 Cover Model Ciara

Ciara on Her Music Career
Play

Ciara on Her Music Career

Ciara on Female Empowerment
Play

Ciara on Female Empowerment

ARTICLES

05_Ciara_0060_WMweb
Play

Ciara Is a ‘Woman of Ambition on a Mission’

09_Ciara_0212_WMweb
Play

A Letter From Russell Wilson to His Wife Ciara

webSWassets_CIARA4
Play

Meet Your Cover Model: Ciara

© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy