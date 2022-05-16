Ciara is one of the four 2022 SI Swimsuit cover models. The American singer first hit the music scene in 2004 and was an instant success. Her debut album, Goodies, had four hit singles—“Goodies,” “1, 2 Step” (featuring Missy Elliott), “Oh” (with Ludacris) and “And I”—and secured Ciara two nominations at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. The mom of three has since released six more albums, totaling sales of more than 45 million records. Just two years after becoming a bona fide music star, the talented R&B singer made her film debut in All You've Got. She went on to appear in two more films and had a recurring role on the TV series The Game. Ciara also has plenty of modeling credits to her name, including becoming the face of Jay-Z's Rocawear clothing line, Adidas Originals and Revlon. More recently, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, opened the fashion house The House of LR&C and signed a deal with Amazon Studios. Plus, the couple wrote a children's picture book, Why Not You? Now, the multihyphenated star is adding SI Swimsuit model to her extensive resume, making her debut and landing the cover of the ’22 issue.

