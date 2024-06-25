Paige Spiranac’s 3 Must-Have Summer Makeup Essentials
When it comes to curating a list of summer beauty and makeup essentials, we all have our own set of criteria to follow. Perhaps you’re seeking out products that are suitable for oily skin. On the other hand, maybe you gravitate toward ones that make your skin appear fresh and dewy, no matter how hot it is outside.
We recently caught up with SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac, who keyed us in to a few of her favorite summer seasonal makeup products. The best part? Everything on the 31-year-old golf instructor and content creator’s list contains clean ingredients. Spiranac prioritizes skincare over makeup these days, which is a mantra we can certainly get behind. Plus, she’s always outdoors creating golf content for her platform, so we know we can trust her recs when it comes to suncare.
Shop the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s three summer makeup essentials below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sisley Paris Phyto-Hydra Teint, $140 (sisley-paris.com)
“A really great tinted moisturizer, especially if it has SPF in it, is life-changing, and I love the Sisley brand,” Spiranac tells us during the magazine’s 60th anniversary launch events in Hollywood, Fla. “It’s really light coverage, it does the job, but it just is great for those days days when you’re outside, sweating, being active. That’s one of my go-to brands.”
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $38 (ulta.com)
“Supergoop [is my favorite] for SPF,” she says. “They make amazing products, and they’re great for wearing under makeup. For me, it’s all about making sure I prioritize my skin because I am outside all the time, and I feel like if I invest in that, then hopefully down the road it’ll benefit me in some way, hopefully.”
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $32 (ulta.com)
“One thing to get me through these long [and hot] days is the Tarte Shape Tape, and then also the brightening eyeliner from Tarte, as well,” Spiranac adds.