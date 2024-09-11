Pro Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Talks Meaningful Motivation for Creating Own Skincare Line
For professional athletes, recovery is as crucial as training. Even for a player at the top of his or her game, failing to refuel and regroup will make it just that much harder to turn skill and training into results.
Sloane Stephens knows that. That’s why her recovery process is so involved. Following tough practice days and grueling competitions, the professional tennis player embraces everything from intensive showers and dry brushing to red light therapy, cold plunges, saunas and cryotherapy. Recovery-wise, she doesn’t leave a stone unturned.
But when it comes to her everyday bodycare, she has found that routine lacking. According to her recent interview with People, that intensive regimen was missing various “basic” steps and products. Where those particular needs were concerned, she likewise found the market wanting. So, she founded Doc & Glo, a bodycare line designed for “bodies in motion,” according to the brand’s website.
She saw an opening in the market, and she felt compelled to fill it. But not simply for her own sake (though she is, of course, a proponent and active user of her own products). Her ambition was to make a line of products for the “movers, the shakers and all in between,” Stephens said.
But it was likewise born of a personal passion for beauty, and one that compelled her to slow down, to take her time with the formulation of her brand’s products. “This has been four years in the making,” Stephens explained. “Making custom formulations, everything from scratch, was a process. I didn't want to rush anything. It was very much my passion project.”
The line, which launched on Aug. 21, currently features two products: the No. 3161 Game Changing Deodorant and the 24/7 Hustle Deodorizing Body Mist. Tested by Stephens during grueling afternoons on the court, they are undoubtedly effective additions to your active bodycare routine.