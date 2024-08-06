Pro Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Initiates Honest Conversation About Mental, Physical Health With New Brand
For three consecutive years now, professional tennis player Sloane Stephens has organized a scholarship program for six students studying at an HBCU or pursuing a healthcare degree. Through the Doc & Glo Scholarship, she offers $5,000 to each winner to help fund their educational pursuits.
Now, she’s taking the title and making it into a brand. Doc & Glo is a soon-to-be-launched brand dedicated to “caring for bodies in motion,” as the slogan goes. According to one of the brand’s Instagram posts, it hopes to introduce “high-performing, clean & non-compromising self-care essentials that celebrate the diverse needs of caring for bodies in motion.”
Inspired by her own career as a professional tennis player, Stephens is hoping to create a line of essentials that are tailored to an active lifestyle that actually work, particularly for the BIPOC community. But she’s likewise hoping to open up the conversation about physical and mental health and make both a bigger priority. According to research conducted by Doc & Glo, “Hygiene and mental health balance [go] hand-in-hand.” Most importantly, “When you feel clean and confident after taking care of yourself physically and mentally, you can show up as the best version of you wherever you go,” the brand expressed.
Through her new venture, Stephens is looking to address what she sees as a gap in the self-care industry: crafting products (tailored, in part, for the BIPOC community) that make you feel good when you’re on the go.
Stay tuned for more information and Doc & Glo’s launch date soon and sign up here for brand updates.