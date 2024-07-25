Shop Kate Upton’s Perfect Neutral Mauve Lip Pencil for Under $30
Kate Upton looked like an old Hollywood-inspired goddess at the launch party celebrating her V Magazine V149 cover on July 19. The supermodel graced the front of the fall 2024 “Bombshells in the Wild” issue alongside Candice Swanepoel and Daiane Sodre. The trio posed together (and for three separate cover snapshots) for photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes in all-black, sporty Alo Yoga looks paired with rosy eyeshadow and bombshell blowouts.
While we are totally obsessed with the cover snap, we’re even more in love with the SI Swimsuit legend’s glamorous New York City Casa Cipriani launch party ensemble, featuring a Jason Wu yellow-gold velvet strapless gown. Stylist Nicola Formichetti paired the dress with an Alexis Bittar bracelet and simple small diamond earrings, to allow the flawless makeup, done by none other than glam guru and entrepreneur Pat McGrath, to shine. Our favorite part of the look has to be the perfect pinky-nude lip the mom of one sported.
Pat McGrath Labs Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in “Naked Seduction,” $29 (sephora.com)
The brand new, long-wearing matte lip pencil is versatile, easy to use and offers the best of both worlds: the performance of a lipstick with the convenient, precise tip of a lip liner.
“MAJOR MOMENT✨💫✨ The GORGEOUS @kateupton stuns at the @vmagazine V149 Launch Party in a full face of #PatMcGrathLabs,” the beauty brand founder wrote on Instagram.
To complete Upton’s look, the product was paired with the brand’s new Divine Cream Blush and the upcoming Eye Shadow Quad.