Kate Upton: 2024 Mexico

A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Upton first posed for the magazine in 2011, when her two features earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Since then, she’s returned to the fold on numerous occasions, posing for the publication in zero gravity and in Antarctica and gracing several covers. In addition to modeling, Upton is a mother, entrepreneur and actress. She serves as co-owner of beverage company Vosa Spirits and has appeared in feature films like The Other Woman and The Layover. The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue marks Upton’s fourth cover with the brand.
The Mexican Caribbean is a tropical paradise that boasts popular destinations such as Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya. The island region offers stunning beaches, rich history and turquoise waters suitable for both rest and relaxation and action and adventure alike. Offering a unique combination of natural beauty and bustling activity, the Mexican Caribbean provided the ideal backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
When it came to styling on set, the SI Swimsuit team chose to enhance the lively atmosphere of the location through vibrant and flashy looks reminiscent of swim editorials from the 1980s. Think full glam, sleek suits and over-the-top jewelry.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Normaillot. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
