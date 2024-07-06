SI Swimsuit Model Sixtine Shares Her 4 Favorite Skincare Products
If you’ve scrolled past any of Sixtine’s TikTok videos, checked out her fun, aesthetic travel content on Instagram, or taken a glance at her jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit photos, it’s clear that the model has great skin.
The two-time brand star, who made her debut in Dominica last year and traveled to Belize for her feature in the 2024 magazine, is a body neutrality content creator. She regularly shares her best lifestyle, beauty and fashion hacks, and candidly speaks on what it’s like to live in New York City in your 20s.
“I’m a big believer in ‘less is more,’” she says about her approach to skincare.
Sixtine attributes her good skin, in part, to genetics. “I am blessed. My mom has great skin, [and] it passed on. [My routine] is very much like I wash my face, put moisturizer on and wear sunscreen,” she explains to SI Swimsuit while celebrating the launch of the 60th anniversary issue in Florida in May.
But, there are a few particular skincare products that Sixtine has been loving as of late. Shop them below.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer with Peptides + Squalane, $40 (sephora.com)
This juicy moisturizer offers the lightweight feel of a gel moisturizer with the deep hydration of a rich cream. Sixtine says it has been a life-saver during New York City winters.
Elta MD Sunscreen, Prices Vary (eltamd.com)
Elta MD’s range of sunscreens is viral for a reason. Even Sixtine was influenced by TikTok to purchase one, and she says it has certainly lived up to the hype.
Philosophy Hope in a Jar Eye Revival Serum-in-Cream, $47 (philosophy.com)
This is a new addition to Sixtine’s skincare lineup, which she has slowly started to work into her minimalist morning routine.
Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment, $4.76 (amazon.com)
The content creator can’t live without this one, and says she even uses it as highlighter sometimes.