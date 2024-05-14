Sixtine: 2024 Belize

Sixtine is championing the body neutrality movement on TikTok. The influencer, who was born in Belgium, raised in Texas and now lives in New York City, uses her platform to encourage women to know that there is so much more to beauty than what you look like. She documents her adventures in the Big Apple, from modeling gigs and dinner parties to friend adventures and dating, the 2023 rookie always keeps it real.
Nestled along the eastern coast of Central America, Belize stands as a prime vacation destination, boasting idyllic beaches and vibrant culture. Placencia, a charming and slender peninsula that began as a fishing village, is now a highly cherished destination for anyone seeking both relaxation or adventure, and offers stunning views of both the Caribbean Sea and the lagoon. Placencia boasts a diverse array of wildlife, from colorful marine life and coral reefs to tropical birds and various species. It is also known for its traditional craft souvenirs, like woven baskets and wood carvings, made by local artisans.
To learn more about Placencia,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The SI Swimsuit team knows you can never go wrong with all white. The styling for Placencia was inspired by trending quiet luxury aesthetics. Think Hamptons vibes and bridal core but with more fun textures and innovative silhouettes. Sixtine brought out her inner angel, and her light colored looks paired perfectly with her blue eyes. She experimented with intricate cut-outs, beautiful pearls and mesh materials.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps usingRené Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Earrings by & Other Stories. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. Swimsuit bottom by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Bahia Maria. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Bahia Maria. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. Swimsuit bottom by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by éliou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Melissa Odabash. Body chain by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Bahia Maria. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. Swimsuit bottom by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Necklace and Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Earrings by & Other Stories. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by éliou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. Swimsuit bottom by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Earrings by & Other Stories. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Dress by Santa Brands. Swimsuit bottom by Four Three Seven. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Necklace and Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Earrings by & Other Stories. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by PARAMIDONNA. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Necklace and Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by éliou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Necklace and Bracelet by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by éliou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated