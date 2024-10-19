Sixtine Just Issued the Most Important Reminder on Body Neutrality When it Comes to Pant Size
There’s arguably nothing more frustrating than shopping for a pair of jeans, and two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine knows the struggle. However, the 26-year-old model and body neutrality content creator is not at all concerned about what the size tag in her pants reads.
“Let me tell you why you should never worry about the size that is in your pants, because it does not matter,” Sixtine stated in a new Instagram reel. She then went on to explain that she recently discovered that the majority of her jeans from last year, which were a size 10, no longer fit. Sixtine then went on to demonstrate the struggle most women know all too well: the inconsistency of jean sizing on the market.
The first pair that she modeled for the camera were also a size 10, and fit her figure perfectly. However, a different pair of denim in a size 12 couldn’t be zipped up. And in yet another pair of light-wash jeans in a size 12, Sixtine was “swimming in them.” Two pairs were even from the same brand, in the same size, and fit completely differently due to the cut and style.
“Size is so arbitrary, and at this point, really doesn’t f------ matter,” she stated. “Sometimes I’m a 10, sometimes I’m a 12, sometimes I’m even an 8. Like, it is what it is, so don’t stress yourself over it.”
Sixtine doubled down on her stance in the caption of her Oct. 17 post: “sizes are silly! worrying about the number in your pants is silly! just wear what feels good and forget the rest,” she encouraged.
“Thank you for your service 🫡 I struggle with sizes and then I realized this too,” one of Sixtine’s 158,000 followers noted in the comments section.
“The fact that there’s no standard in pants is infuriating. Men’s pants are like, oh here’s a 32, 36, whatever. But no. Ladies get chaos pants,” someone else pointed out.
“Just.... thank you,” another person cheered. “Thank you for being so real and speaking TRUTH when all I hear are lies inside my mind (and from society!).”
“😃🫶🏽 Exactly! It’s all about how you feel in your clothes,” one follower concurred. “There’s absolutely no continuity with the sizes, so you can’t beat yourself up. Some days, I want them to be more fitted, while other days, I [want them] to be baggy and loose, so just wear whatever jeans makes you feel good. 🥰.”