Swimsuit

6 Beach-Inspired Accessories to Elevate Your Swimwear This Summer

Shop a few of SI Swimmsuit’s favorite earrings and necklaces from Electric Picks.

Cara O’Bleness

Under the Sea earrings
Under the Sea earrings / Electric Picks

Whether you’re reaching for an itty-bitty bikini or a one-piece this summer, the right accessories will really make your beach day look pop. And while we’ve already shared our favorite SI Swimsuit-approved charm bracelets and trendy necklaces for the season, there’s nothing better than dressing up your swimwear to really feel put together this summer.

Luckily, Electric Picks always provides the ideal accessories for our jewelry mood boards. The brand, which was part of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 magazine launch events in New York City earlier this month, offers everything from bracelets and rings to necklaces and hand chains that are sure to fit your summer aesthetic. Below, shop a few of our favorite beach-inspired pieces to accessorize with this season.

Electric Picks at 2025 SI Swimsuit launch
Electric Picks at 2025 SI Swimsuit launch / SI Staff

Beach Girl Earrings, $78 (electricpicks.com)

Beach Girl Earrings
Beach Girl Earrings / Electric Picks

With an oyster shell motif accented with a gemstone in the center, this pair of 14K-plated gold earrings simply screams “summer.”

Splash Necklace, $78 (electricpicks.com)

Splash Necklace
Splash Necklace / Electric Picks

The perfect addition to your necklace stack, this sweet and beachy accessory features a shell pendant on a sleek, 18” gold chain.

Starfish Earrings, $78 (electricpicks.com)

Starfish Earrings
Starfish Earrings / Electric Picks

Available in both silver and gold, these adorable starfish earrings feature stone accents and studded detail sure to make your poolside ensemble stand out.

Under the Sea Set of 2, $134 (electricpicks.com)

Under the Sea Set of 2
Under the Sea Set of 2 / Electric Picks

Channel Ariel from The Little Mermaid in this discounted pairing, which features a chain link necklace and earrings that combine the above sea shell and starfish styles.

Ocean Drive Earrings, $70 (electricpicks.com)

Ocean Drive Earrings
Ocean Drive Earrings / Electric Picks

There’s nothing better than a pair of statement earrings like these that transition seamlessly from an afternoon spent in the sand to dinner and drinks in the evening.

Shop all Electric Picks jewelry here, and check out the brand’s best-selling items here.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion