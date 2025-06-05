6 Beach-Inspired Accessories to Elevate Your Swimwear This Summer
Whether you’re reaching for an itty-bitty bikini or a one-piece this summer, the right accessories will really make your beach day look pop. And while we’ve already shared our favorite SI Swimsuit-approved charm bracelets and trendy necklaces for the season, there’s nothing better than dressing up your swimwear to really feel put together this summer.
Luckily, Electric Picks always provides the ideal accessories for our jewelry mood boards. The brand, which was part of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 magazine launch events in New York City earlier this month, offers everything from bracelets and rings to necklaces and hand chains that are sure to fit your summer aesthetic. Below, shop a few of our favorite beach-inspired pieces to accessorize with this season.
Beach Girl Earrings, $78 (electricpicks.com)
With an oyster shell motif accented with a gemstone in the center, this pair of 14K-plated gold earrings simply screams “summer.”
Splash Necklace, $78 (electricpicks.com)
The perfect addition to your necklace stack, this sweet and beachy accessory features a shell pendant on a sleek, 18” gold chain.
Starfish Earrings, $78 (electricpicks.com)
Available in both silver and gold, these adorable starfish earrings feature stone accents and studded detail sure to make your poolside ensemble stand out.
Under the Sea Set of 2, $134 (electricpicks.com)
Channel Ariel from The Little Mermaid in this discounted pairing, which features a chain link necklace and earrings that combine the above sea shell and starfish styles.
Ocean Drive Earrings, $70 (electricpicks.com)
There’s nothing better than a pair of statement earrings like these that transition seamlessly from an afternoon spent in the sand to dinner and drinks in the evening.
Shop all Electric Picks jewelry here, and check out the brand’s best-selling items here.