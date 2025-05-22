Swimsuit

6 Must-Have Summer Accessories, From Sweet Charm Bracelets to Trendy Necklaces

Shop a few of our favorite items from Electric Picks to elevate your seasonal aesthetic.

Cara O’Bleness

With summer on the horizon, temperatures are heating up—and with the right accessories, so will your sense of style. Whether you can’t resist a pair of gold huggies or love to adorn yourself in a chic necklace stack, Electric Picks offers an accessory (or two) that you’ll want to add to your jewelry collection ASAP.

The brand, which has been spotted on everyone from SI Swimsuit stars Kate Upton, Hailey Clauson and Emily Ratajkowski to celebs like Sophia Bush and Hailey Bieber, was part of SI Swimsuit’s Social Club 2025 magazine launch event in New York City last weekend. Attendees had the opportunity to create custom charm bracelets and Electric Picks gave out sparkling hand chains to guests.

Below, shop six SI Swimsuit-approved jewelry items from Electric Picks that are sure to elevate your summer style.

Charm Bar Bracelet, $30 (electricpicks.com)

Allow your personality to shine by adorning unique charms to this 14K gold-plated bracelet. We love the Boot ($12), Initial ($12) and Sun ($12) charms in particular for summer.

Bubble Letter Necklace, $88 (electricpicks.com)

Stay on-trend with this dainty and sweet bubble letter accessory. The simple, sparkly necklace is sure to make a statement.

Dreamy Hand Chain, $78 (electricpicks.com)

If you’ve always aspired to be an SI Swimsuit model, you can style yourself just like our brand stars did at the SI Swimsuit Social Club in SoHo last weekend. Electric Picks offers six different versions of the brand’s delicate hand chain, so you can find one that suits your personal sense of style.

Cleo Bracelet Set of 2, $98 (electricpicks.com)

This set is a best-seller for a reason. And whether you prefer the gold or mixed metal option, these bracelets add a polished look to just about any outfit.

Lawless Hoops, $88 (electricpicks.com)

Hoop earrings are a timeless staple, and this pair of super lightweight 14K gold- or sterling silver-plated earrings are perfect for nearly any occasion.

Sabrina Ring, $88 (electricpicks.com)

If you love a stacked look when it comes to jewelry, the unique layered Sabrina Ring was made for you.

Shop all Electric Picks jewelry here, and check out the brand’s best-selling items here.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

