Abbie Herbert’s Collaboration With Young Days Offers the Best Gender-Neutral Clothing for Kids
Earlier this year, model, mom and content creator Abbie Herbert launched a line of clothing for children with Young Days, a brand that produces ethically sourced, sustainable baby clothes.
We caught up with Herbert earlier this month during Miami Swim Week and learned more about the gender-neutral clothing collab, which was a labor of love for the proud mom of two. The collaboration stemmed from Herbert’s desire to have articles of clothing that her young son, Jagger, and daughter, Poppy, could both wear. She and husband Josh Herbert welcomed Poppy in May of 2021 and Jagger in March of 2023. Afterwards, Herbert soon realized she needed more sustainable, gender-neutral clothing options for her young children—so she created them.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
“Everything’s interchangeable in my collection,” Herbert explains of the line, which includes a striped baseball set and sweatshirt and sweatpants. “You can mix and match the tops of the pants and that’s something I wanted. I wanted someone to be able to just buy my bundle [and] have four outfits and not have to think about it. Because when you have two kids, it’s hard to figure out ... how to dress them. So I wanted it to just be easy on the parents.”
The sustainability factor is also huge plus. Herbert notes that if parents are planning to have more children in the future, they can hold on to these items to reuse, regardless of the gender of their child.
