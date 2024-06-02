Abbie Herbert Serves Major Looks in Bold Color-Blocked Suits at Miami Swim Week
Content creator Abbie Herbert made her mark on SI Swimsuit’s runway show during Miami Swim Week, wearing a super cool, glamorous and sparkly black-and-white cut-out one-piece, before completely switching vibes with a neon pink-and-orange sporty bikini from Lain Snow.
An entrepreneur, model and mom of two, Herbert has taken the digital entertainment industry by storm. Through her fun and relatable content surrounding fashion and beauty tips, lifestyle advice and the realities of motherhood, the creator has built a following of more than 20 million across her platforms.
Herbert, who shares two children with her husband, musician Josh Herbert, flaunted her slim, long legs in a unique bedazzled monochrome one-piece and a neon set from Lain Snow as she walked the catwalk this evening.
Each year, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections at Miami Swim Week. Models gain tons of new exposure, adding another runway to their résumés, while attendees get a front-row seat to one of the hottest events of the season and the most perfect way to kick off summer.
In anticipation of SI Swimsuit’s runway show, models and staff gathered and celebrated with an outdoor bungalow brunch yesterday morning. Magazine stars attended a pool party alongside cool pop-ups, activations and more, followed by a glamorous VIP welcome dinner and after-party on Friday night.
Saturday began bright and early with a lively DOGPOUND workout class in led by four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness influencer Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND Gym. Everyone practiced their catwalks with a super fun rehearsal ahead of this evening’s event, and then headed to hair and makeup to get ready for the pre-runway show red carpet, hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.