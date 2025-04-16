Addison Rae Channels Pop Star Alter Ego in Bold Pink Wig, Teases New Music
Addison Rae is in her hot pink era. The social media sensation stunned in a bold new Instagram post on Tuesday, rocking a vibrant fuchsia wig and a completely unzipped purple hoodie with nothing underneath. The Thanksgiving and He’s All That actress paired the daring look with a glowy, rosy-toned glam, featuring feathered brows, wispy lashes, radiant skin, a wash of baby pink blush and a plump mauve lip.
Perched atop a pile of jagged rocks with the green rolling hills and gray skies of Reykjavík, Iceland behind her, Rae served major main character and music video lead vibes. She plugged her wired headphones into her ears—seemingly tuning out the world—and captioned the carousel with a cryptic teaser: “Headphones On. 4/18. 💜💜💜💖💖🤍🤍🤍💚💚💛💛🧡🧡🧡.”
“Can’t wait!!!!,” Finneas exclaimed in the comments
“i have never needed friday to come fast this much,” one fan gushed.
“Literally saurrrrrr sat for this,” another declared.
The post arrives just days after the singer joined experimental musician Arca onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she revealed an important update to fans: as the pair finished performing “Arcamarine / Aquamarine,” Rae turned around to show the words June 6th written on her underwear—confirming the release date of her long-awaited debut album. The 24-year-old released her first EP AR in August 2023 and has since dropped viral singles “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine” and “High Fashion.”
In a conversation with Interview Magazine last summer, Rae foreshadowed her recent bold pink wig moment, revealing her fascination with wigs and the freedom they offer. “I wore a wig last weekend and it was a pink little bob moment with bangs, and we called her Ms. Lovely. I love assigning an alter ego to a wig because it really gives me the permission to be bad,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh, we don’t even have the same name. She’s someone else.’ You can get away with anything when you’re wearing a wig.”
Rae added that she’s long admired women who embody reinvention, naming Madonna and Barbra Streisand as key inspirations. But her ultimate pop icon is Britney Spears—someone she’s often compared to. “Louisiana girls love a pink wig,” she quipped, nodding to the 43-year-old’s iconic pink bob gas station moment.
“I want to create things that are memorable, that provoke thoughts and feelings in people, and I want to entertain,” she continued. “Britney said it best: ‘There’s only two types of people in the world, the ones that entertain and the ones that observe.’ And I love entertaining.”