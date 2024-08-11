Addison Rae Is a Dreamy Vision in Crystal-Studded Two-Piece
Addison Rae has been in her pop star “it girl” era in 2024, and we are totally here for it. The TikTok sensation just dropped her latest single, “Diet Pepsi,” and the accompanying sultry music video. The 23-year-old has been matching Charli XCX’s Brat summer party girl vibes with all her promo pics for the dreamy, moody new love song—a totally different sound than her upbeat 2021 bop “Obsessed.”
In a new Instagram post, the Louisiana native donned a crystal-studded bra top and matching hipster bottoms. She showed off her sculpted hourglass figure, sun-kissed glow, superstar personality and posing skills.
“I really do like Pepsi!!” Rae captioned the carousel that she shared with her 34.8 million followers on Aug. 9.
The He’s All That actress opted for her signature glowy bright pink blushed cheeks, while her long honey brown locks and blonde money pieces were styled into super smooth, loose curls.
The content creator tagged photographer Yasmine Diba, creative director Mikayla LoBasso and actor Drew Van Acker, who starred in the music video.
“Obsessed,” SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle commented.
“Vintage showgirl bra and panty, the girls that get it get it,” Jeniece Blanchet chimed.
“only girl in the world !” Doris Daga exclaimed.
“It’s a bop your honor 🫡,” Gibson Johns declared.
“song of the millennium,” Tristan Espinoza gushed.
“Welp this is my whole personality now,” Hannah Berner admitted.
“Diet Pepsi” marks Rae’s first official release after being signed with major label Columbia Records. The Lululemon brand ambassador and model reignited her musical era with her viral debut EP, AR, last year, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon.