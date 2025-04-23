Addison Rae Channels Western Romance in Bra and Sleepwear on the Cover of ‘Elle’
Addison Rae is redefining the Western fantasy with a dreamy twist. The 24-year-old singer and actress stars on the cover of Elle’s May 2025 issue, captured in a black-and-white image that blends softness with sensuality.
Styled by Alex White and photographed by legendary lenswoman Ellen von Unwerth, the Louisiana native lounges in a grassy field, her legs extended skyward as she locks eyes with the camera in a dainty sleepwear set featuring sheer bloomers, a delicate triangle bralette and a puff-sleeve chiffon cardigan.
“Both a pop coquette and a quirked-out performance artist, #AddisonRae is harvesting our attention and spinning it into gold,” the publication captioned an Instagram post announcing the new Women in Music issue.
The intimate shoot, which plays on vintage Americana tropes with a sultry twist, arrives just as Rae cements her place in the music world. She recently teased fans with the release of her latest single, “Headphones On,” on April 18 and performed at Coachella alongside Arca last weekend. At the end of their set, Rae turned to reveal the words “June 6th” written on her underwear, marking the official release date of her highly anticipated debut album.
The 24-year-old first stepped into music with her first EP AR in 2023, which featured the fan-favorite tracks “I Got It Bad” and “2 Die 4,” a buzzy collaboration with Charli XCX. Since then, Rae has carved out her place in pop with a string of viral singles—including “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine” and “High Fashion”—that preview the nostalgic, genre-blurring sound of her upcoming full-length album.
In the Elle cover story, Rae reflected on her transformation from TikTok dancer to a major player in pop culture. “I feel like I’ve surpassed Addison Rae,” the content creator said. “It’s just Addison now. In life, everyone acts—we’re all putting on a show, aren’t we?”
That ethos is evident in everything she does, from music videos to magazine spreads. In “Headphones On,” she morphs from a cashier to a pink-haired Lady Godiva, riding horseback along a black sand beach in Iceland. In Elle, the He‘s All That actress channels a different alter ego—romantic, unguarded and unafraid of softness.
“I always knew I wanted to be famous,” Rae admitted in the feature. “To be a movie star, to be a singer—to just be a performer. That was always something I wanted—the glamour and the fashion.”
With her debut album on the horizon, the artist’s vision is crystal clear: she’s not chasing trends—she’s embodying a character, telling a story and reclaiming every facet of her identity in the process.
Rae added that she’s finally in a place where she can be selective about the projects she takes on. She’s no longer saying yes to every opportunity and instead prioritizing creative choices that align with her evolving identity.
“I have the luxury now to say no to things I’m not interested in, or that don’t feel like me or aren’t reflective of who I am,” she explained, noting that turning down the wrong projects often “opens up a door for a much better yes.”