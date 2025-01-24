Addison Rae Flaunts Figure in Beaded Bra, Jeans and Heels for Y2K-Inspired Look
Addison Rae’s latest photo shoot is bursting with creativity and exuding feminine pop icon energy. The singer, actress and TikTok sensation, who recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in the ultimate “it girl” ensemble: a bedazzled balconette bra and low-rise bootcut jeans, channeling major Y2K nostalgia.
In the striking cover image, the 24-year-old posed on her back atop a vibrant coral shelving unit, her body almost fitting into one of the rectangles. She bent one knee upward while her other foot dangled just above the floor, radiating effortless confidence. The bold look was completed with a black manicure, layers of charcoal beaded necklaces and a single nude-pink heel.
In another shot, Rae curled into a compact tabletop position, now fitting perfectly within the cube. Her long, tousled blonde waves added to the playful vibe, while her glowy glam included sleek brows, a flawless base, sheer taupe eyeshadow, minimal blush and pink-berry lips.
“This is where you’ll find meeeeeee ✨🪄👠👠⚜️🩰❄️,” the “Obsessed” and “Diet Pepsi” singer captioned the series of pics shared with her 34.2 million followers. Rae was photographed by Lexee Smith and styled by Dara.
The He’s All That star, who grew up in Louisiana and relocated to Los Angeles after gaining a massive TikTok following during the pandemic, has officially crossed into full-blown celebrity status—a move she told Rolling Stone was “always the plan.”
Rae has quickly become one of Gen Z’s most versatile talents, refusing to be confined to the label of “TikToker.” Having grown up dancing, she viewed TikTok as a “throughline” that connected her passion to a broader audience. Since then, she has transformed her online success into ventures in acting, music and beauty, solidifying herself as a true multi-hyphenate entertainer.
Often compared to early-2000s pop icons like Britney Spears for her sultry charm, unwavering confidence and bubbly persona, Rae’s rise has garnered both admiration and skepticism. Despite critics attempting to reduce her talents to her social media origins, Rae has relied on her passion for performing and determination to break boundaries.
“I feel like I get asked a lot, ‘Do you want to act or do you want to do music?’ I was talking to my acting coach about it. I was like, ‘Why do you have to box yourself in?’” Rae shared. “I want to create things that are memorable, that provoke thoughts and feelings in people, and I want to entertain. Britney said it best: ‘There’s only two types of people in the world, the ones that entertain and the ones that observe.’ And I love entertaining.”