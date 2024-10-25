Addison Rae Celebrates New Single Rocking Mermaid Shell Bra Two-Piece
Louisiana native Addison Rae saw overnight success as a TikToker in 2019, going viral countless times for different dances and trends. And while her first single was released in 2021, it wasn’t until 2024 that her music started to catch on in a big way. “Diet Pepsi,” which was released this August through Columbia Records, has all but turned Rae into a certified pop star, marking her first appearance on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
Rae, 24, has followed up her hit “Diet Pepsi,” which she performed during Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s joint Sweat tour during their stop at Madison Square Garden, with a single that just dropped on Friday, Oct. 25. After teasing the song on TikTok, Rae’s fans were more than ready to enjoy her brand-new song, and “Aquamarine” doesn’t disappoint. Channeling the 2006 family movie starring Emma Roberts, JoJo, and Sarah Paxton, Rae embraces an aquatic theme with lyrics like “The world is my oyster” and “Honey, dive into me.”
To celebrate “Aquamarine,” Rae took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, with the first two seeing her don a daring mermaid two-piece. Rocking a strapless shell bra on top, the He’s All That actress left little to the imagination with slinky nude underwear. To complete the look, she wore a chunky pearl necklace and her hair, which she recently colored a lighter blonde, in a bun.
Unsurprisingly, friends and fans flocked to Rae’s comments section to share their love for her new single and mermaid outfit.
“The princess of pop and summer,” one user wrote.
“addison rae is the most iconic woman ever,” another fan commented.
A third added, “This re-branding is for history books,” referencing Rae’s change in aesthetic and sound this year.
Rae also released a music video for “Aquamarine,” in which she attends a masquerade-like event, parties with friends, and performs a choreographed dance in the street. Her outfits in the video are also daring and impressive.
The influencer-turned-actress-turned-singer has named Britney Spears as someone who inspires her, along with Barbra Streisand and Madonna. Explaining what she wants out of her career, Rae shared earlier this year: “I feel like I get asked a lot, ‘Do you want to act or do you want to do music?’ I was talking to my acting coach about it. I was like, ‘Why do you have to box yourself in?’ I want to create things that are memorable, that provoke thoughts and feelings in people, and I want to entertain. Britney said it best: ‘There’s only two types of people in the world, the ones that entertain and the ones that observe.’ And I love entertaining.”
Stream “Aquamarine” on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your music.