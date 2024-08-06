Alex Cooper Shows Off Her Classy Parisian Style in Flowy Black Mini Dress and Chic Loafers
Alex Cooper has been nailing her new gig with NBC. The Call Her Daddy podcast host is leading a live Olympics broadcast for the network during the Paris games, speaking with experts and athletes and making sports more digestible for the general public. On her moments off, the 29-year-old is playing tourist and soaking in the City of Love. Her husband, Ace Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan, has also been galavanting around Paris with her (the newlyweds tied the knot in April).
In her latest Instagram post, Cooper, who feels most comfortable in a cozy sweat set from her brand’s merchandise line, showed off her girly side. The Pennsylvania native donned a flowy black mini dress featuring a square neckline, buttons down the front and puffy sleeves. She masterfully accessorized with white scrunchy ankle socks and sophisticated black loafers, and completed the look with sleek black designer sunglasses.
Cooper’s long blonde locks were loose and lightly crimped, as she sat on a blanket on a grassy field in front of the Pavillon Turgot. She posed on her hip, propped up on one arm, and sipped a glass of rosé with the bottle standing in front of her, positioned beside a delicious fresh baguette.
Kaplan, who produced the viral To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Netflix films, was featured in a few of the later slides, wearing a green polo and army green pants as he strolled with his wife.