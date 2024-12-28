Alexis Ren Was a Total Trophy in This Shimmering Gold String Two-Piece You Can Buy Right Now
Alexis Ren has been modeling since she was just a teenager, going viral on social media before we even really knew what internet influencers were. The now-28-year-old made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018 when traveling to the beautiful shores of Aruba to be photographed by Yu Tsai. Though the photo shoot marked her one and only feature with the brand, we’re still obsessed with the many swimsuits she rocked and the sultry poses she mastered, making for a truly unforgettable spread of images. The mental health advocate, who appeared in the 2024 horror flick Latency, was an absolute vision on the beach, and there’s one two-piece in particular we just need to highlight today.
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards take place next weekend, Sunday, Jan. 5, as award season continues, and it just so happens that Ren donned a sparkling gold bikini in Aruba that mimics a trophy perfectly. I don’t know about you, but I desperately need a classic gold two-piece in my closet, and we seem to be in serious luck because the one Ren wore is available to buy right now. From the brand Andi Bagus, the Dotty & Soul actress channeled a shiny prize while posing in and by the water.
Lumina Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
As luck would have it, Andi Bagus is currently hosting a 20% sale on their website that ends today. So go ahead and purchase this staple of a two-piece bikini while the discount lasts. And if gold isn’t your color and you don’t want to look like a prize on the beach, the suit is also currently available in the following colors: Baby Pink, Berry, Black and White Harlequin, Mint, Pink and Yellow Harlequin, Red, Rose Gold and Silver.
The same year Ren made her debut in SI Swimsuit, she also competed on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, where she was paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten—yes, the same Alan Bersten who teamed up with SI Swimsuit model and professional rugby player Ilona Maher this year. The pair went far that season and ended up in fourth place. Clips from their episodes went viral on TikTok this fall, especially after fans realized Ren and Bersten formed a romance onscreen. The pair reportedly dated briefly after the season ended but broke up by the end of the year, according to People.
Ren, who has appeared on the cover of Maxim and in music videos for artists such as Ed Sheeran and Kygo, continues to wow us with her modeling skills and fashion sense. Taking to Instagram this month, the California native left little to the imagination with a fantastic gold chain dress and nothing underneath. "This dress was made for you darling ❤️," the brand CAMILLA commented—and we absolutely agree.