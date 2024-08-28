Ilona Maher
Professional rugby player Ilona Maher is a two-time Olympian who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Team USA rugby sevens athlete is also a social media superstar who uses her platforms to spread body positivity and encourage her followers to love themselves just as they are while also sharing her adoration for her sport. Her personal motto is “Beast Beauty Brains.”
The Virginia native received her bachelor of nursing degree from Quinnipiac University, where she helped lead the rugby team to three national championships and was awarded the MA Sorensen Award for National Player of the Year during the 2016-17 season. Maher also received her Master of Business Administration from Keller School of Management.
Outside of her sport, Maher is a proud ambassador for ChildFund Rugby, an organization that helps children from vulnerable communities across the world overcome challenges through integrated rugby and life skills.The athlete also works closely with youth organization Girls Rugby Inc. by donating 100% of proceeds from her personal merchandise to the organization in an effort to empower young girls through leadership and confidence-building.
Maher makes her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover model of our September 2024 digital issue.