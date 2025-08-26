Ali Truwit’s Red Swim Look Is the Perfect Patriotic Summer Style
Ali Truwit is enjoying the last few weeks of summer while serving up some major patriotic style. The Fourth of July may have come and gone, but this 2025 SI Swimsuit model is keeping the national holiday alive and well with her stylish outfits.
The Paralympian took to her Instagram account this week to share a bunch of snapshots of her and her friends hanging out over the weekend. She opened up her photo drop with a photo of herself wearing a fiery scarlet red string bikini. She threw on some gold body chain jewelry, taking the look from a perfect 10 to a perfect 100.
In another photo, she switched out the bikini for a cozy summer outfit. This time, the ensemble consisted of a sky blue knit pullover with the American flag printed on the front. She paired this top with shorts so sparkly that anyone could see her strutting her stuff from a mile away. For her shoes, she donned a pair of dark brown booties. And this pullover is just one of many items that come from Truwit’s Stronger Than You Think x Sail to Sable collection. Shop more fashionable pieces here.
One final outfit showcased in her most recent post features her cobalt blue Nike athletic wear, which included a sports bra and matching biker shorts. Not far behind was none other than her father, Mitch, who was wearing a similar outfit with his cool blue shirt and black shorts.
This daddy-daughter duo certainly knows a thing or two about how to look incredible while running. However, it’s not all about looking good, as Truwit is getting some good practice in to prepare for her first-ever marathon on her prosthetic leg. With the marathon just weeks away, she is going full focus mode. She even incorporated a run through Central Park to get used to the terrain of New York City.
“I did a 16.6-mile run on my prosthetic blade this week with five of my best friends running beside me,” the 24-year-old said in another Instagram video. “We ran up and down Park Ave on Saturday, Summer Streets, which was so fun and such a good prep for the roads and hills of New York City. And now here I am, rounding out the week with my first-ever Central Park run.”
Fans can show Truwit support by donating to her fundraiser page. Doing so helps raise money and funds for young women and girls around the world in need of prosthetics.