Ali Truwit
Professional swimmer Ali Truwit is a two-time Paralympic medalist who made her debut during the 2024 games in Paris. There, she earned two silver medals in the 400m-freestyle and 100m-backstroke races, while also setting the American record in both events in a span of 48 hours. The Connecticut native and lifelong swimmer graduated from Yale University in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in cognitive science and behavioral economics. During her time as an NCAA athlete, she served as co-President of the Yale Women’s Athletic Council, as well as co-President of the Yale chapter of The Women’s Network.
Mere days after graduating from college, Truwit lost her leg in a shark attack while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos. Just one month after her amputation, Truwit was back in the water, and about a year after the attack, she qualified for the 2024 Paralympics.
Outside of her success in the pool, Truwit is an advocate for both limb loss and water safety. She is the founder of non-profit organization strongerthanyouthink.org and works closely with the Special Olympics. Truwit makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.