Alix Earle Braves 24-Hour Party in Blue Crochet Set, Denim Heeled Boots for Epic Miami Weekend
Alix Earle and her friends just wrapped up an epic 24-hour celebration in honor of their longtime friend Sally Carden’s 24th birthday. Taking inspiration from Margot Robbie—who famously pulled off a similar feat—Carden decided to keep the party going from day to night to day again.
The New Jersey native, also 24, kicked off the festivities at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, with a cocktail hour at her apartment. The night continued with dinner, a quick outfit change into club attire and a pregame at her boyfriend Braxton Berrios’s apartment. The group, including her sister Ashtin Earle and roommate Kristin Konefal, then made their way to Club Space in Miami, where they danced until 8 or 9 a.m.
“This is doable. This is something people do all the time. We are just going to have to pace ourselves,” Earle reassured herself in one of her signature chatty get ready with me videos. “After the club I got IVs for everyone, so we’re going to get some hydration, chill, maybe we’ll order some breakfast. I’m just trying to make sure we’re all going to be alive and healthy during this adventure.”
After a few hours of rest and recovery on Sunday morning, the group was back at it, heading to another day club in Miami. In true Earle fashion, the SI Swimsuit cover girl surprised Carden with a private boat as their mode of transportation, elevating the celebration to the next level.
“I’m honestly really scared for the people who catch us on the tail end of this party and see us out tomorrow in the day, it’s going to be troll central,” she continued, jokingly. “The one thing I will say about Sally is that she is always down for a good time. No matter where I put her, where I bring her, she makes friends with everyone. She’s always down to have fun. She’s a very positive energy, so I’m very excited that we get to celebrate Sally tonight.”
The Hot Mess podcast host kicked off the night in a dazzling gold sequin Asta Resort maxi dress ($340) that perfectly hugged her curves and cinched at her tiny waist. But for the majority of the 24-hour celebration, she rocked a chic blue monochrome ensemble, pairing low-rise Danielle Guizio micro knit shorts ($90) with a sheer baby blue long-sleeve top from Lovers and Friends ($104) and gorgeous denim stiletto knee-high boots Retrofête ($447).
Earle accessorized with a few Van Cleef bracelets, chunky gold rings and the Louis Vuitton blue denim Croissant MM purse. On Sunday, while cruising to the day club on a private boat, she layered a white string bikini under her outfit and later threw on a vintage Britney Spears sweater from Knitwrth when the breeze picked up.