Alix Earle Embraces European Summer in Flattering Green Silk Gown in Venice
Alix Earle’s European summer is in full swing.
The social media star’s trip has taken her everywhere from Cannes in the French Riviera to Venice, Italy so far, and we have no doubt she has more stops planned. Earle is traveling the continent with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and they couldn’t have asked for a more idyllic couples getaway.
While her stop in Cannes for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity demanded some work, her time in Venice has included some leisure. The 23-year-old traveled to the Italian destination with Berrios, 28, to celebrate the wedding of a friend—and they made sure to do it in style, too.
Earle wore a flattering green silk gown, which featured a delicate black lace bodice. She paired the number with black peep-toe heels, a chic black handbag and gold accessories. Berrios matched her sleek, luxurious aesthetic in a black suit worn over a black silk button-down.
“Playing dress up in Venice,” the content creator wrote in the caption of her Instagram post of the look. In a separate post, Earle shared a montage of clips from the evening, which featured a beautiful outdoor cocktail hour, a dinner of Italian specialties and a colorful dance floor.
Following the wedding weekend, the pair set out for Capri, where they are spending a few days on the coast. They will make one more stop in St. Tropez before heading back to the States. As you can imagine, we can’t wait to see the fashionable moments from their last two destinations, too.