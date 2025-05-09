Alix Earle’s Leather Bra and Micro Mini Skirt Steals the Show at Carl’s Club
Alix Earle is turning up the edge with her latest ab-baring, all-black look. The content creator, who made waves with her viral Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl commercial in February, reunited with the fast-food brand for an exclusive Carl’s Club event, and she certainly dressed like the woman of the hour.
The SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue last June and is set to appear in the official 2025 magazine next week, dazzled in an ultra-sleek leather ensemble. She wore an itty-bitty black triangle bra, a matching micro mini skirt and an ultra-cropped leather jacket, all styled to perfection by fashion guru Danyl Brown.
Her accessories stole the show: she layered star-shaped body chains, a dangly silver waist chain, a pendant burger necklace and bold statement earrings that read “Carl’s” on one side and “Jr.” on the other. Brown completed the look with a daring pair of strappy heel-boot hybrids, which featured a cut-out long front panel and an open slingback design.
In classic Earle fashion, she pregamed the night with a SipMARGS cocktail. The 24-year-old recently joined the tequila seltzer brand as both an investor and the star of its latest campaign, making the moment an on-brand celebration of both her style and entrepreneurial savvy.
She shared the most iconic Instagram video from the evening, strutting through the city streets with fellow TikTok sensation Jake Shane. The duo power walked in sync to “Girl, so confusing” by Charli XCX and Lorde, embodying main character energy from start to finish.
“Strut thru the drive thru @passthatpuss,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned the post shared with her 4.2 million followers.
View the post here.
The New Jersey native opted for a full glam moment including a flawless, luminous base, chiseled cheekbones, dramatic lashes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy, plump brown lips. Her long blonde locks were styled into beautiful beach waves.
Tons of fans and friends flooded the comments to hype up her look.
“We need this walk on a runway girl!! ❤️🔥,” Magdalena Strama exclaimed.
“we needed this… bad,” Kadreamy added.
“It’s the skirt for me 😍,” Gracie Andrews noted.
“ate and left no crumbs,” Carl’s Jr. commented.
“Obsessed with both of you,” Goldberg's Famous Bagels gushed.
“serving more than just burgers 💥,” one fan wrote.
“she’s hot and she knows it,” another declared.
“oh my god yall ate this uppppp 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌,” someone else chimed.