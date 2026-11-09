Alix Earle, Meredith Mickelson and More SI Swimsuit Stars Shine at LACMA Art+Film Gala

On Saturday, Nov. 7, celebrities gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the 15th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala. This year’s event, co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and designer Eva Chow, honored visual artist Vija Celmins and screenwriter/director Denis Villeneuve.

The fundraising event, which garnered nearly $7 million in funds for the museum this year alone, brought out Hollywood’s best and brightest stars, including several familiar faces. SI Swimsuit models past and present made a serious impression while posing for photographs on the red carpet.

And while each woman brought forth her personal sense of style for the evening, there certainly were many common themes and threads spotted among everyone’s Gucci ensembles, including shimmery fabrics, fringe detail and some major peek-a-boo leg moments. Below, find just a few of our favorite stunning looks from Saturday night’s gala.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Earle’s custom silver gown featured a halter neckline and fun, playful fringe. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell for the occasion, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model also worked with makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell and hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

“I wanted to keep her hair glam but a bit out of place, edgy glamorous but messy!” Giannetos wrote on Instagram of the inspo behind his client’s up-do. “When the hair is too perfect feels boring so I always like to make it perfect [and] at the end pull a piece or mess it up!”

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson | Chloe Kern/Getty Images

Also clad in custom Gucci by Demna, Mickelson opted for a gown in a bright magenta, which featured an asymmetrical neckline and single-sleeved silhouette. For the evening, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie’s glam squad consisted of makeup artist Zahra Redgrave and hairstylist Clara Leonard.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Kardashian’s floor-length, long-sleeved burgundy gown featured some cheeky hip cut-outs and an incredibly low back. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star’s dark locks were styled by pal and celebrity hair guru Chris Appleton, who provided the All’s Fair actor with some “effortlessly undone natural texture,” per his Instagram. Kardashian also worked with stylist Dani Levi and makeup artist Sam Visser.

Salma Hayek Pinault

Salma Hayek Pinault | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Looking elegant and regal in red, Hayek Pinault’s single-sleeved gown featured a cowl neckline and hugged her curves perfectly. The actor and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, who coordinated her accessories with a crimson clutch, collaborated with makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Andy Lecompte.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Offering up Grecian goddess vibes, Ratajkowski’s flirty white gown consisted of an asymmetrical neckline and a bold chest cut-out. The two-time SI Swimsuit model accessorized with Crown Collection Jewelry, including a pair of dazzling studs.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | Chloe Kern/Getty Images

Vonn’s deep purple sparkly number featured a thigh-high slit, which put her toned legs on display, as well as her stylish black horsebit pointed-toe pumps. The Olympian and three-time SI Swimsuit star’s gown featured a single sleeve and she wore sheer, black tights underneath.

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