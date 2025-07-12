Alix Earle Radiates Summer Glam in Red Two-Piece Set on Vacation With Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle is embracing peak European summer vibes, and her latest stop in St. Tropez is all about romance, relaxation and seriously good outfits.
After weeks of traveling across Europe with her closest friends, seamlessly blending business with pleasure, the SI Swimsuit model was joined by boyfriend Braxton Berrios for a glamorous girls’ trip finale on the French Riviera. In the cover photo of her latest Instagram carousel, the content creator cozied up next to Berrios, who smiled sweetly while placing a hand on her leg.
The 24-year-old looked radiant in a fiery red two-piece set from Guizio, including the slinky Ira Cami ($68) and matching Selene Midi Skirt ($118). The fitted cropped tank and body-skimming skirt, made from a smooth jersey fabric, hugged her curves and featured a subtle mermaid hem—flirty, elegant and quintessentially European. The Hot Mess podcast host elevated the look with a statement Charlique Choker by Cult Gaia, a luxe gold Cartier wristwatch, layered gold bangles and the IVY beaded duchesse bag by Miu Miu. Earle held an espresso martini in hand, fully leaning into the “work hard, party hard” aesthetic.
The SipMARGS ambassador and investor styled her long blonde locks in a messy bun with a few face-framing pieces left loose, and opted for a dewy glam look with glossy lips and bronzed cheeks.
The couple, who have been dating since early 2023, have gradually opened up about their relationship.
Earle made things official on TikTok with a cheeky “get ready with me to go on a date with my boyfriend” reveal last year, and the two have since attended major red carpet events, supported each other’s careers and vacationed together regularly. They met while the 29-year-old was playing for the Miami Dolphins and Earle was finishing her senior year at the University of Miami. Now, they’re navigating long distance—he’s with the Houston Texans, and she’s living the jet-setting life of a girl on the go.
In a later slide, the New Jersey native was filmed on a yacht doing yoga with Berrios, both in full fitness mode—she wore the Prague Top ($149) and Bottom ($109) in Thálassa by Bydee, and he did pushups beside her.
“My ducks are not in a row,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 4.4 million followers on July 10.
“Love,” retired gymnast and fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne commented.
“Dream summer ❤️❤️,” Ash Holm added.
“I’ve never loved a couple that I don’t know more,” one fan gushed.