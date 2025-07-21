Alix Earle’s Stunning New Bikini Pics Prove This Color Will Never Get Old
What better way to relax and unwind in the summer than to take a trip to the beach? That seems to be Alix Earle’s agenda, as this June 2024 SI Swimsuit digital cover model is taking a quick break from her hustling lifestyle for moments of tranquility.
Earle took to Instagram to share peeks from her vacation in Montauk, N.Y. She opened up her compilation with a snap of her wearing a fiery red bikini top with a silver geometric shape placed in the middle. As for her bottoms, they consisted of a ruched thong bikini that allowed her to be cheekier than ever. She sported a white cap with a red brim as the cherry on top, adding the fun to this fun and flirty look.
See Earle’s latest Instagram post here.
If a red bikini wasn’t already part of your swimsuit closet, consider this your reminder to buy one ASAP! The timeless color just never goes out of style. Earle proves time and time again that she knows how to look so darn good in the sand in front of the tranquil blue ocean.
Other snaps in this photoset feature her tanning under the sun on a boat, playing Uno with her friends and family, working out under the sun in matching athleisure clothes and eating yummy quick bites. All in all, even her tidbits into the quieter moments of her life still look extremely aesthetically pleasing.
What’s an Alix Earle photo dump without a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) following right behind? The social media influencer posted a TikTok video recapping all that she did over the weekend and how important it is for her to take care of her face and body, especially after all her activities.
“Yesterday, we were in AC [Atlantic City] and it just really took it out of me,” Earle told her TikTok audience. “We were there for like four hours, flew back. We went right to Surf Lodge—we landed off the helicopter, went to Surf Lodge, met my parents there. We were on one a little bit.”
Her day was busy, but she used the nighttime to unwind.
“I stayed in last night and I had a sleepover with my sisters. I just remember being their age and having sleepovers with my older cousins. We were doing dance performances all night. We did duos and solos. We made a candy salad. Ashtin baked some brownies,” Earle added.
The 24-year-old celebrity topped off her Montauk weekend with resting in bed in her robe, sipping on hot lemon water and watching Netflix’s Too Much. Safe to say, she can check off “R&R” off of her schedule.