Alix Earle Was Summer Sunshine Personified in This Striped Bamba Swim Bikini
Alix Earle knows how to command attention—on the red carpet, beachside, and, certainly, on TikTok. For her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise and her debut appearance in the fold, the content creator traveled to the breathtaking shores of Jamaica and stunned in many colorful, flirty, daring looks inspired by the vintage Slim Aarons aesthetic.
One standout look we simply can’t get over is this beautiful multicolored striped set from Bamba Swim, in which the 24-year-old exuded confidence, grace and the ultimate tropical summer getaway vibes.
The “Citrus” set features the brand’s bestselling MALIBU top ($79) and AMORE bottoms ($79), both rendered in an exclusive multi-color stripe print. The halter-style triangle top offers an adjustable fit and double lining for comfort, making it a versatile staple flattering for all bust sizes. The ruched bottoms, with their movable design and skinny side straps, are ideal for tanning and create the illusion of longer legs.
Earle flaunted her toned physique and glowing complexion in the minimalist suit, proving once again why she remains one of the most influential names in both fashion and digital culture. The New Jersey native, who now lives in Miami, made history as SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star last June, and her physical magazine debut this May marks another milestone in her rapidly growing career.
Her sun-kissed glam featured feathery brows, glossy lips and tousled beach waves that perfectly complemented the colorful bikini. A dainty belly chain from Jacquie Aiche completed the feminine, carefree and confident look.
In a behind-the-scenes YouTube vlog from her SI Swimsuit shoot day, Earle opened up about the whirlwind experience and how surreal it all felt.
“That was, like, beyond what I expected,” she reflected. Though she admitted feeling nervous at first, everything shifted during a quiet moment between outfit changes.
“Halfway through I was in the tent, like changing, and I just started tearing up,” she recalled. “I was just like, ‘What is my life? What am I doing?’ And, like, ‘This is just insane, like, huh?’ And I really just felt confident out there, and it was just, like, a lot of fun. I can’t believe I’m doing this!”
From landing a coveted Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl ad in February and investing in the canned cocktail brand SipMARGS, to joining the upcoming cast of Dancing With the Stars, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host is building an empire, all while continuing to prioritize transparency and authenticity with her online community.