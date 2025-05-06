Angel Reese and Megan Thee Stallion Are the Unexpected Cutest Duo on the Met Gala Carpet
Whenever besties hit the Met Gala, it’s always a good time!
WNBA star Angel Reese (who debuted with SI Swimsuit in Los Angeles 2023) and rapper Megan Thee Stallion (who debuted with SI Swimsuit in Miami 2021) were the epitome of great vibes as they stood side by side, laughing it up on the red carpet while also looking drop-dead goregeous in their respective outfits.
Reese graced the scene in a stunning Thom Browne ensemble. The upper half of the garment consisted of a long-sleeved black top with a white collar being introduced right after the straight black neckline. From here, a black bralette took the center of the bodice before breaking up in a form-fitting corset that took up the middle of the professional basketball player’s midsection. The black satin skirt made up the rest of the outfit, eventually pooling on the floor before giving the world a dramatic train moment.
She wore her hair in a short bob with a side swoop in the front, serving up Hollywood glamor like no other.
Megan matched the vibes Reese channeled in her outfit to a fine degree. The “Bigger in Texas” rapper donned a ravishing embelleshed gown adorned with a high slit on the side. She paired this dress with a lovely, dramatic fur coat that swept the floor as she walked. But, nothing was more of a head-turner than her unique updo hairstyle, which paid homage to the late Josephine Baker.
Maximizing their joint Met Gala slay, it’s no wonder that the two naturally found themselves by one another’s side throughout the night.
The early origins of Megan and Reese’s friendship date back to last year when Megan took to social media to joke that she acts just like Reese when she is shooting baskets on the court in her house.
“There’s a goal in the back, and sometimes I go back there and I’ll be messing around. This is so random but I be thinking I’m really Angel Reese when I be back there,” the 30-year-old Texas native expressed, to which Reese later responded, stating, "[My] stallion sister said what she [said]."
Not too long after this exchange, Reese surprised Megan during her Lollapalooza set in Chicago back in August 2024. And the dancing vibes here were replicated once more at Megan’s Hottieween party during the Halloween season in late Fall 2024, where the two can be seen dancing with one another in their respective costumes.
From social media to the blue carpet of the Met Gala, these two have formed a tight bond that is a delight to see!