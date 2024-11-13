Ariana Grande Is Sweet as Ever in Tailored Little White Satin Set
Ariana Grande is oh-so-sweet in a satin set. The singer and actress, who stars in the upcoming and highly anticipated Wicked film as the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, has been nailing her press tour looks, to no one’s surprise.
Tapping into the musical, fantasy, dreamy and theatrical vibes of the movie and her character, the Nickelodeon alumnus has been sporting dramatic ball gowns, taffeta sleeves, sequins, sparkles and lots of pink. Her latest look, however, something a bit more simple yet still elegant, has certainly caught our eye. In a new Instagram photo dump, she shared bits and pieces from the past few weeks of her super exciting life and jam-packed schedule.
The Victorious and Sam and Cat star snapped the cutest mirror selfie for the cover images, wearing a cream satin mini skirt set from Sandy Liang including a fun, flirty blouse featuring shoulder pads, puff sleeves and sophisticated button detailing. Her long platinum locks were smooth and styled into minimalist Hollywood waves and parted to one side. The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist opted for a fresh, rosy glam moment including a flawless base, lightly feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and jawline, winged eyeliner, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip.
Grande showed off her soft smolder to the camera and all her tiny arm and hand tattoos were on display. She accessorized with dangly pearl earrings, an acrylic chrome French manicure, white pointed-toe heels and a designer purse, and tagged stylist Mimi Cuttrell as well as hair and makeup artists Gabor Kerekes and Michael Anthony.
In a later slide, the 31-year-old donned the most beautiful, cottagecore-inspired butter yellow maxi dress from Rodarte.
“Plz tell me you kept the dress and skirt set 😍😍😍😍,” Sarah Ford commented.
“stunning and in love ♥︎♡︎♥︎♡︎,” Republic Records, Grande’s label chimed. The singer released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March.
“Happiness !!” Makeup artist Ash Holm exclaimed.
“This lil silk suit 😫,” MK Morissey wrote.
“so gorgeous !!!!! can’t wait to come to the London Premiere Monday I’ll be screaming my heart out for you and all the incredible cast 🥹♡🫧,” one fan gushed.
“these press looks are giving everything omg,” someone else chimed.
“serve after serveeee omgg,” another stated.
Wicked is set to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 22. The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is slated to come out next November.