Ashley Graham Takes This Simple Closet Staple Up a Notch With One Daring Detail
When Ashley Graham arrived at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the SI Swimsuit model displayed that a little black dress is always red-carpet ready.
In this case, we suppose, the ensemble was actually purple-carpet ready, as Graham’s all-black ensemble stood out against the pastel lavender and white signage for the annual function.
Styling
For her look, the model and presenter at the event—who appeared alongside Tina Knowles, Denise Richards, Melissa McCarthy, among others—wore a midi figure-hugging black dress with an ultra-high slit along her leg. Graham paired the garment with a leather belt that hugged her waist and strappy black sandals.
She also debuted several snaps from the night to Instagram on Wednesday morning, including a candid from her presentation to Revlon for Brand of the Year. “proud to be part of this legacy,” the 37-year-old—who was first named as an ambassador with the brand in 2018—penned in the post’s caption. Revlon enthusiastically responded, “WE BOW DOWN.”
Graham’s history with Revlon
The model’s footprint with Revlon only continues to grow, as her seven-year journey with the cosmetics company remains unwavering. In 2018—the same year as her latest shoot in the fold—Graham said it was her goal to make a difference as part of the brand’s #LiveBoldly campaign.
“To ‘Live Boldly’ is the mantra of my life," Graham declared at the time. “Every day in the mirror I say to myself, ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,’ and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same.”
Additionally, her alignment with Revlon broke barriers in the industry, Graham explained. “Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts,” she said in an interview with WWD. “It’s kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn’t happened yet.”
2025 campaigns
In March, Revlon released a haircare campaign with Graham for its ColorSilk hair color line. And, two months later, the model shared three of her standout makeup products from the brand in an interview with New Beauty.
“Revlon Superlustrous Lipstick in [shade] Bare It All ($10) is my favorite lipstick of all time, and the ColorStay FlexWear Concealer ($13) too,” she told the outlet. “The Illuminance Gel Serum Blush ($15) is so good too because you can use it as a cheek and lip.”
Also, in a full circle SI Swimsuit moment: while getting ready for Sunday night’s show, the model showcased a makeup hack that was also recently shared by fellow SI Swimsuit model Emily DiDonato, as she added a hint of the brand’s lipstick to her cheeks.