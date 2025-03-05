Ashtin Earle Is the Ultimate Fashion Muse in Her Sultry, Cool Princess Polly Edit
Ashtin Earle is making major moves in the fashion space, and her latest collaboration with Princess Polly proves exactly why she’s the ultimate style muse. The content creator recently launched an exclusive edit with the popular Gen Z-favorite brand.
The stylish selection features 11 distinct looks with a total of 36 pieces, all handpicked by Earle herself and shot in the vibrant streets of New Orleans. The 21-year-old took to TikTok to announce the partnership and take fans behind the scenes on the exciting day with a vlog.
“The Ashtin Earle Edit embodies the effortless, elevated aesthetic that defines Ashtin’s personal style. Her timeless approach to dressing inspired a collection of versatile staples designed to be worn season after season, whether you’re heading to college, grabbing coffee, or have plans to party,” the brand said in a press release. “It’s a reflection of Ashtin’s personal style; confident, cool and always one style choice away from a girls night out.”
The collection seamlessly blends classic pieces with modern, of-the-moment touches. Think ultra-chic skinny scarf details, mesh ballet flats, chunky statement belt buckles and a cherry red purse that serves as the perfect pop of color. There’s even a pair of sleek, office siren-inspired eyeglasses that add an effortlessly cool, sophisticated vibe to any outfit.
Every piece is designed to be versatile, making it easy to mix and match for any occasion—whether it’s a casual daytime look or a sultry night-out ensemble. The edit is packed with those subtle, fashion-forward details that elevate everyday style and make getting dressed feel fun and fresh. Earle is known for her signature personal style and cool-girl confidence. The Tulane University student even curates looks for her older sister, Alix Earle—a two-time SI Swimsuit model—despite Alix having access to some of the best stylists in the industry.
Fans can now shop her curated picks at and score 20% off with her exclusive discount code “ashtin20.”
Below are some of our favorite pieces, but you can shop the whole edit here and full website at us.princesspolly.com.
Delamere mini dress black / white, $63 (us.princesspolly.com)
This flirty mini dress features a chic polka-dot print, halter neck with tie fastening and an inner silicone strip at the bust for security. Earle paired it with cherry red open-toe kitten heels ($75).
Vulnerable one shoulder top white, $40 and Born to ride shorts washed black, $64.00 (us.princesspolly.com)
No Ashtin Earle edit would be complete without a pair of micro leather shorts, and this sleek faux leather design—featuring eyelet waist detailing and a structured fit—pairs perfectly with a ruched, asymmetrical one-shoulder top. She elevated the look with chunky, futuristic wrap-around sunglasses ($30), adding an effortlessly cool, unbothered vibe.
Suzu top red, $44 and Siren glasses black, $24 (us.princesspolly.com)
These Bella Hadid-coded sleek rectangle glasses add an effortless aura of sophistication, perfectly complementing this vibrant red top, designed with a high neckline, cap sleeves and top-and-bottom button closures for a stylish split-hem effect.