All That Glitters: Ayesha Curry Turns Heads in Shimmering Gold Gown and Cowboy Boots Combo
Ayesha Curry is redefining red carpet glam again. The entrepreneur and style icon made a dazzling appearance at The SF Museum of Modern Art Bash on April 23 in her hometown of San Francisco, proving that her fashion game is as bold and unexpected as ever.
She opted for a high-shine, Western-meets-modern femininity moment that turned heads. The 36-year-old stunned in a slinky, metallic gold midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline and a corset overlay that cinched her waist to perfection.
Designed in collaboration with Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen, the custom GapStudio creation featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with loose, draped sleeves and a body-con-inspired skirt that hugged her figure flawlessly. The sculptural corset addition added structure and depth to the shimmery silhouette, while a pair of dark brown cowboy boots grounded the look with a touch of edgy cool. The unexpected footwear choice created the ultimate high-low mix we didn’t see coming, but instantly loved.
The mom of four, who shares her kids Riley, Ryan, Cannon and Caius with husband and NBA legend Steph Curry, made sure her glam was just as impactful. Her makeup was elevated and glowy, with bronzed, chiseled cheekbones, fluffy brows and fluttery dark lashes. She added a glossy brown lip and metallic eyeshadow to complement the gilded tones of her look. Her long, dark locks were smoothed and styled into voluminous, bouncy curls that framed her face beautifully.
She accessorized with a silver choker, a stack of statement rings and proudly showed off her arm tattoos.
This year’s Bash brought together artists, philanthropists and local tastemakers for an unforgettable night celebrating creativity and culture in the heart of San Francisco. The 2025 edition of the annual fundraiser transformed the museum’s galleries into a multisensory playground, featuring immersive installations, live performances and gourmet offerings from some of the city’s top chefs. The night supported SFMOMA’s education and community initiatives and also clearly delivered on the fashion front.
Today, Curry uses her platform to champion intentional living, community empowerment and self-expression across every aspect of her growing brand empire. Through her lifestyle company Sweet July, which encompasses a magazine, retail line, café and skincare brand, she uplifts underrepresented voices and celebrates moments of joy and purpose.
Whether she’s spotlighting Black-owned businesses, curating wellness essentials or investing in women entrepreneurs, Curry continues to redefine what it means to be a modern multi-hyphenate—rooted in family, driven by impact and always leading with style.