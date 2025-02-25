Ayesha Curry Is Showstopping in Black String Bikini, Slouchy Boots and Body Chain in Cabo
Ayesha and Stephen Curry headed straight to Mexico after wrapping up the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco on Feb. 14 - 16. The power couple soaked up some sun and scheduled in some much-needed R&R to get through the winter months.
In her latest Instagram post, the 35-year-old former actress showed off her sculpted hourglass figure in the cover image, as she skipped along the city streets. The cookbook author accessorized with slouchy brown boots, a dangly delicate waist chain and a flowy longline lightweight button-down shirt, left open to reveal her cute classic black string bikini. Her long dark locks were loose and flowing with the wind as she pranced down the white cobblestone streets with a small arch and quaint coastal town behind her.
The next pic was the most stunning selfie of her and Stephen, 36. She showed off her beautiful green eyes and soft smolder to the camera as the pair laid on beach chairs and caught a tan. The Golden State Warriors point guard, four-time NBA champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist donned a blue Under Armour T-shirt and black sunglasses. In the following photo, Steph and Ayesha, who share four kids Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius Chai, cleaned up nice for a romantic dinner, wearing a blazer and white shirt and beautiful sparkly green dress, respectively.
“Cabo dump 📷 @stephencurry30,” the Canada native captioned the photo dump shared with her 7.8 million Instagram followers on Feb. 22.
“OMG. Seen it errryday but I like this too 🙌🏽,” Steph cheekily commented.
“Ayesha in her baddie era 🔥😍🔥,” Raquel Brown wrote.
“Maybe I should have a 4th baby! Can I look like this 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Ashley Rose added.
“Ayesha!!🔥🔥,” Parker Blaine exclaimed.
The couple met at a church youth group while they were still teenagers and began dating in 2008, getting married in 2011. Today, Ayesha is the founder of Homemade, an Oakland-based home-delivery meal service kit, and in 2020 she launched her Sweet July empire, which now consists of a lifestyle magazine, brick-and-mortar store, production company, cafe in Santa Monica and more. Last year she expanded her portfolio to include Sweet July skin.
“During my early postpartum days, my skin was a nightmare. I had to humble myself and realize there was nothing I could do while my body was trying to figure out what happened. Now, my son is nine months old, so my skin is kind of coming out of it, but I still have some hormonal breakouts. Everything changes after you have a baby. My hair texture has changed, and my skin now leans on the drier side. Even though I have acne-prone skin, I still have to keep my skin moisturized,” she shared of her personal skincare journey, adding her best skin advice. “Don’t be afraid to try new things, but remember that when you’re trying a product for the first time, you have to give it time. Most products aren’t formulated for instant results. If you’re swapping out products week after week because you think they’re not working, you will just irritate your skin.”