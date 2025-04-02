Ayesha Curry’s Skin-Baring Sheer Mini Dress Is the Perfect Balance of Sweet and Sultry
Date night never looked so good. Ayesha Curry rang in her birthday in head-turning fashion, stepping out with husband and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in a sheer, glittery mini dress that struck the perfect balance of sweet and sultry.
The entrepreneur, who turned 36 on March. 23, celebrated with her loved ones this past weekend. She was ultra-glowy and breathtaking in a black halterneck Jaded London number ($145) adorned with whimsical purple floral artwork, complete with a plunging neckline, a breezy micro skirt with ruffled edges and a dramatic one-sided train that flowed as she danced the night away.
The semi-sheer fabric gave fans a glimpse of her toned figure, while the backless tie-up design offered an ethereal, flirty finish. Ayesha kept the sexy aura going with a full glam look, including a bronzed, chiseled base, icy metallic blue eyeshadow, bold lashes and a glossy mauve lip. She accessorized with a vintage western-inspired silver choker necklace and strappy gold wraparound heels. Her long, dark curls bounced effortlessly as she moved through the crowd, flawless, confident and radiant as ever.
The NBA Legend played the role of proud arm candy as he posed alongside his wife and hyped her up on the dance floor. The couple were photographed enjoying the night surrounded by friends and laughter, celebrating in true Curry style glam.
“A time was had,” she captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 7.9 million followers. Fans and friends flooded the comments with well wishes and heart-eye emojis, complimenting the Toronto native’s beauty, impeccable birthday girl style and main character energy.
“So fire. Hope you had a beautiful birthday!! ✨,” Taylor Rooks commented.
“You guys are the real flex 😍😍🔥🔥,” Gwendolyn wrote.
“I NEED the dress details,” Briana Williams begged.
“This makeup is so pretty!,” Meena Harris complimented.
“sheeeshhhhh you look gorg! 😍😍,” Natalie Halcro exclaimed.
“Ayesha is in her baddie era and I’m here for it 😍,” one fan gushed.
“y’all were lit! 🔥 and you looked absolutely stunning 😍,” another chimed.
Today, the mom of four, who shares her kids Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius with her husband of almost 14 years, is a powerhouse businesswoman. While many know her as a bestselling cookbook author and television personality, Curry has quietly built an impressive empire centered on intentional living, wellness and community empowerment. At the heart of it all is Sweet July, her lifestyle brand that launched in 2020 and has since evolved into a multi-faceted platform.