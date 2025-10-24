Barbara Palvin Is a Modern Fall Fairytale Muse in Sheer Beaded Brown Skirt Set
Barbara Palvin is serving up some major earthy goddess vibes this spooky season.
The supermodel, who just walked in Victoria’s Secret‘s Fashion Show in NYC, is hanging out in the big city and dressing the part of a (runway) angel with a Mother Nature-inspired twist. The 32-year-old stunned in her latest Instagram post, wearing a beautiful sheer green-brown set from Mirror Palais.
The beautiful two-piece, made in India, features the Guarana Camisole ($895), a sweet, see-through tank with a buttoned chest closure and a flared, open silhouette, and the matching Mini Skirt ($695), a short, cheeky micro number with scalloped edges. Both pieces feature gorgeous, intricate lace and beaded detailing for an extra luxe vibe.
While outside and embracing the NYC fall weather, Palvin added a black belted leather short coat, sheer black tights and strappy black pumps, serving long, lean legs for days.
Her glam was just as ethereal, featuring a luminous base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones, winged liner, taupe eyeshadow, bronze blush and a high-shine nude lip. Her long, brown locks were loose and smooth, with slightly wavy ends and her bangs were pushed to the side.
“i miss NY + glam 🍎💔@1hotel.bklynbridge,” she captioned the carousel of breathtaking images taken at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.
Palvin’s sizzling smolder was on full display—reminding everyone of her status as a modeling industry mainstay. The SI Swimsuit alum posed for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.
Making headlines
She made headlines following her runway appearance for VS earlier this month—because of her husband Dylan Sprouse’s adorable reaction—but also because she nailed her catwalk with a broken foot.
“She broke her foot four weeks ago,” Sprouse told E! News on the pink carpet. “She’s got a foot that’s recovering, which is very funny to me. The adrenaline’s gonna kick on, and she’s gonna walk just fine, but I am nervous at the same time for her. She’s very nonchalant about everything.”
The couple began dating in 2017, got engaged in 2022 and married the following year.
Palvin also recently underwent surgery for endometriosis, and Sprouse was spotted wearing an endometriosis awareness pin at the show.
“I had the surgery in June, and it’s like day and night. The difference is so crazy. Obviously, it's something that’s still very under-researched,” she shared backstage. “Dylan’s been extremely supportive and helped me through the whole recovery process and everything.”