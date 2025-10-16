Swimsuit

Barbara Palvin Walked VS Fashion Show With an Injury, According to Husband Dylan Sprouse

The model was resilience personified as she strutted down the runway despite a recent injury.

Diana Nosa

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin / River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Little did the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show audience know that Barbara Palvin was serving flawless looks while powering through an unfortunate situation.

As reported by PEOPLE, the four-time SI Swimsuit model broke her foot about a month before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While walking the red carpet, her husband, Dylan Sprouse, revealed that she was only about “half-healed” as she made her way down the runway—meaning that the recovery process is currently still underway. Nevertheless, it’s an astonishing feat to think that the model strutted down the catwalk in heels despite her injury, and she looked darn good while doing it.

Barbara Palvin at the 2025 Victoria Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York.
Barbara Palvin at the 2025 Victoria Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. / George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images

“It’s very funny, she was practicing her walk last night, but she told me I wasn’t allowed to look because it’d embarrass her, so I was very supportive,” the actor shared when chatting about Palvin’s runway prep. “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome, and she looked natural.”

Regarding what he desired to say to his wife before her walk, Sprouse added, “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight—she actually did break her foot four weeks ago, so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. So, I wish you luck. I love you. I know you are going to kill it.”

In addition to her broken foot, the model also underwent surgery earlier this year for endometriosis, a condition that can cause severe pain in the pelvis, amongst other complications. She told E! News all about how the surgery changed her life tremendously, and how it has her feeling happier and healthier, saying, “I had the surgery in June, and it’s like day and night. The difference is so crazy. Obviously, it’s something that’s still very under-researched.“

Between her injured foot and her battle with endometriosis, Palvin is an absolute powerhouse, and her husband, happily supporting her from the sidelines, knows this very well, adding, “Dylan’s been extremely supportive and helped me through the whole recovery process and everything.”

And of course, that’s not where Sprouse’s support stops. The 33-year-old celebrity was pure husband goals during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as he not only wore a yellow pin on his tailored red carpet suit to raise awareness for endometriosis, but also gave his wife an adorable standing ovation when she walked down the runway.

Without a doubt, Palvin is a superwoman and certainly does deserve a round of applause!

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

