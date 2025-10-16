Barbara Palvin Walked VS Fashion Show With an Injury, According to Husband Dylan Sprouse
Little did the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show audience know that Barbara Palvin was serving flawless looks while powering through an unfortunate situation.
As reported by PEOPLE, the four-time SI Swimsuit model broke her foot about a month before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While walking the red carpet, her husband, Dylan Sprouse, revealed that she was only about “half-healed” as she made her way down the runway—meaning that the recovery process is currently still underway. Nevertheless, it’s an astonishing feat to think that the model strutted down the catwalk in heels despite her injury, and she looked darn good while doing it.
“It’s very funny, she was practicing her walk last night, but she told me I wasn’t allowed to look because it’d embarrass her, so I was very supportive,” the actor shared when chatting about Palvin’s runway prep. “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome, and she looked natural.”
Regarding what he desired to say to his wife before her walk, Sprouse added, “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight—she actually did break her foot four weeks ago, so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. So, I wish you luck. I love you. I know you are going to kill it.”
In addition to her broken foot, the model also underwent surgery earlier this year for endometriosis, a condition that can cause severe pain in the pelvis, amongst other complications. She told E! News all about how the surgery changed her life tremendously, and how it has her feeling happier and healthier, saying, “I had the surgery in June, and it’s like day and night. The difference is so crazy. Obviously, it’s something that’s still very under-researched.“
Between her injured foot and her battle with endometriosis, Palvin is an absolute powerhouse, and her husband, happily supporting her from the sidelines, knows this very well, adding, “Dylan’s been extremely supportive and helped me through the whole recovery process and everything.”
And of course, that’s not where Sprouse’s support stops. The 33-year-old celebrity was pure husband goals during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as he not only wore a yellow pin on his tailored red carpet suit to raise awareness for endometriosis, but also gave his wife an adorable standing ovation when she walked down the runway.
Without a doubt, Palvin is a superwoman and certainly does deserve a round of applause!